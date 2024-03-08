Mumbai: Customs sleuths seize gold worth Rs 3.73 crore, 8 iPhones at city airport

According to a statement issued by Mumbai Customs Zone-III on its official 'X' (previously Twitter) feed, the seizures occurred between March 6-7.

In seven separate incidents at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), customs seized more than 6.53 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3.73 crores and eight iPhones.

According to a statement issued by Mumbai Customs Zone-III on its official 'X' (previously Twitter) feed, the seizures occurred between March 6-7, reported ANI.

"The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 6.53 kg of gold valued at 3.73 crore and 8 iPhones across seven different cases between March 6-7, " the Customs wrote.

According to the report, the gold was discovered concealed in a variety of places, including headgear, bodily cavities, clothing, on passengers' bodies, and even underneath the aircraft's lavatory commode.

Earlier, on March 6, officials from the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, confiscated about 2.08 kilogrammes of gold worth Rs 1.14 crore in three separate incidents at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, ANI report added.

The seizures took place over two days, with gold disguised in clothing, check-in bags, door mats, garbage bag wraps, and handbags.

The authorities continue to be attentive to preventing smuggling activities at Mumbai International Airport and ensuring that customs procedures are strictly followed, the report added.

Meanwhile, in a recent crackdown on smuggling, Mumbai Airport Customs agents arrested an Indian person arriving from Dubai and seized a stockpile of contraband, including gold jewellery, rhodium coins, and iPhones, according to an official statement cited by ANI.

The passenger was discovered carrying five pieces of 24-karat gold jewellery, three rhodium-plated coins, and chopped bits of wire totaling 215.00 grammes (net). Additionally, two iPhones (Pro 128 GB) were retrieved from the individual's possession.

The ANI report further stated that customs officials discovered that the gold jewellery was placed on the passenger's body, while the gold-cut wires were secreted in Amul butter, a hanky, and clothing. The iPhones were disguised in a purse.

In another instance, Mumbai Customs recovered about 3.03 kg of gold worth Rs 1.66 crore in ten separate cases over four days at the city's international airport.

From March 1 to 4, the Airport Commissionarate of Mumbai Customs discovered the gold hidden in numerous places, including aircraft seats, passenger body cavities, a restroom, butter packages, handkerchiefs, and other clothing, ANI reported.

Furthermore, the Mumbai Customs Department confiscated about 15.89 kg of gold worth around Rs 8.07 crore in thirteen separate incidents within three days, according to news agency ANI.

