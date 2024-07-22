Civic body to adopt scientific approach and new schemes

The road outside Nanavati hospital, SV Road. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 3,000 trees to be planted across the city x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allocated four acres of land across Chandivli, Powai and Borivli for tree plantation, with plans to plant 3,000 trees on these sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani convened a meeting with experts and BMC officials at the civic headquarters. During the meeting, it was decided to focus on extending the lifespan of the trees and increasing the overall number of trees in the city. Gagrani said, “Our team is developing a plan that will outline a scientific approach to planting, identify suitable plant types, and enhance the trees’ longevity. I have requested experts to contribute their ideas to expand the city’s tree cover. Additionally, we are planning to plant trees at over 29 locations.”

“Experts have recommended a scientific approach to tree trimming, identified suitable tree species for planting in dividers, and proposed increasing the number of trees planted under flyovers,” said Kishor Gandhi, deputy municipal commissioner. “Experts also suggested a tree adoption scheme and one doctor one tree scheme,” Gandhi added.