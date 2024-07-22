Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC seeks ban on Bigg Boss over 'obscene' content
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 3000 trees to be planted across the city

Mumbai: 3,000 trees to be planted across the city

Updated on: 23 July,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Civic body to adopt scientific approach and new schemes

Mumbai: 3,000 trees to be planted across the city

The road outside Nanavati hospital, SV Road. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 3,000 trees to be planted across the city
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allocated four acres of land across Chandivli, Powai and Borivli for tree plantation, with plans to plant 3,000 trees on these sites.


On Monday, Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani convened a meeting with experts and BMC officials at the civic headquarters. During the meeting, it was decided to focus on extending the lifespan of the trees and increasing the overall number of trees in the city. Gagrani said, “Our team is developing a plan that will outline a scientific approach to planting, identify suitable plant types, and enhance the trees’ longevity. I have requested experts to contribute their ideas to expand the city’s tree cover. Additionally, we are planning to plant trees at over 29 locations.”



“Experts have recommended a scientific approach to tree trimming, identified suitable tree species for planting in dividers, and proposed increasing the number of trees planted under flyovers,” said Kishor Gandhi, deputy municipal commissioner. “Experts also suggested a tree adoption scheme and one doctor one tree scheme,” Gandhi added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation powai borivali mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK