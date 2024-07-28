The Fire Brigade official said Dhananjay Mishra (46) received approximately 99 per cent burn injuries and Radheshyam Pande (45) around 92 per cent

An official said two two individuals were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a hut due to a Vikhroli LPG cylinder blast in Mumbai on Saturday night, reported news agency PTI.

The Fire Brigade official said Dhananjay Mishra (46) received approximately 99 per cent burn injuries and Radheshyam Pande (45) around 92 per cent, reported PTI.

The Vikhroli LPG cylinder blast occurred in a hut in Shriram Society, Sanjay Nagar, at around 9:35 PM, triggering a fire which gutted electric wiring, installations and household articles, reported PTI.

The blaze was extinguished by the public before the arrival of the fire brigade using buckets of water and disconnecting the electric supply.

The injured persons were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said, adding the exact cause of the fire is not known.

In another incident, a man was injured after the ceiling plaster in his room collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Thane's Kopri locality, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 4:05am in a flat in a four-storey building that is 50 years old and has been classified as C-1 (most dangerous, needs evacuation and demolition), Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

"A 27-year-old man, Suraj Solanki, was injured and is hospitalised. The building's columns have developed cracks. The remaining part of the structure too is in a dangerous position. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel carried out relief operations," he said, reported PTI.

"Two occupants of the room have been shifted to safety. The entire area around the building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure," he said, reported PTI.

Some weeks earlier too ceiling plaster had fallen in a room in the same building, another official sad.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and two others injured after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur area early on Saturday, officials said.

The two injured persons were pulled out alive from under the rubble after the incident that occurred at 4.50 am in Shahbaz village, they said, adding that the scale of the tragedy could have been bigger had 52 other residents of the building not been evacuated in time after cracks were noticed in it in the wee hours.

(With inputs from PTI)