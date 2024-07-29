The Dharavi police station official said the Dharavi firing incident took place at 5 am in Madina Compound

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

A police official said that an unidentified man fired in the air in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Monday, after which a case was registered, reported news agency PTI.

The Dharavi police station official said the Dharavi firing incident took place at 5 am in Madina Compound.

"No one was injured in the Dharavi firing incident. The bullet, which was fired in the air, hit a grilled shutter. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. The Crime Branch is also carrying out parallel investigation," he said, reported PTI.

In another case, three masked men opened fire multiple times and looted jewellery worth more than Rs 11 lakh from a shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, a police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Sunday, the Kharghar police station official said.

"Wearing black clothes and armed with revolvers, the three entered the shop, threatened the staff, assaulted them and looted jewellery worth Rs 11.80 lakh. In three minutes, they shot four to five rounds though no one was injured," the official said, reported PTI.

A video of the incident, in which the three persons can be seen fleeing from the site of the crime on a motorcycle with people trying to give chase, went viral on social media.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for dacoity and other offences, the official said, adding efforts were on to nab the trio.

Meanwhile, several teams have been formed to crack the murder case of a 20-year-old woman, whose body was dumped in the thicket near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai last week, a senior police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The woman's body was found in the early hours of Saturday and police believe she was killed sometime between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm on Friday, when she had taken half-day leave from her Navi Mumbai office.

"Teams have been sent out to arrest the accused. We are investigating the murder from all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare told PTI.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim held a man from a different community responsible for the murder and said police must arrest him immediately, reported PTI.

Irate kin said the victim's father had filed a police complaint against this man in 2019 for harassing his daughter and the murder was an act of revenge over that issue.

(With inputs from PTI)