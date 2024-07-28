The man allegedly married more than 20 women across the country and duped them of their valuables, the official said on Sunday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man held for luring multiple women into marriage, duping them of valuables x 00:00

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly lured multiple women into marriage and later duped them of their valuables, an official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man allegedly married more than 20 women across the country and duped them of their valuables, the official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The matter came to light after the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police launched a probe into a complaint lodged by a Nalasopara-based woman and apprehended the accused who has been identified as Firoz Niaz Sheikh, from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra on July 23, an official said, as per the PTI.

According to the complainant, the accused befriended the woman complainant on a matrimonial website and married her, senior inspector Vijaysingh Bhagal said.

He allegedly took cash, a laptop and other valuables worth Rs. 6.5 lakh from the woman in October and November 2023, he said, adding that an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The police recovered a laptop, mobile phones, debit and credit cards, cheque books and jewellery from the accused, the official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The investigation has revealed that the suspect reportedly targeted divorcees and widows on matrimonial sites, married them and cheated them of their valuables, he said.

The accused has cheated more than 20 women since 2015 in different parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat, the official said.

Man duped of more than Rs 8 crore by Dubai-based businessman

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a 58-year-old architect from Thane city in Maharashtra was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 8 crore by a Dubai-based businessman, police had said on Monday.

As per the PTI report, an official from Naupada police station noted that the police on Saturday registered a case against the alleged accused, Harish Chainani, and others involved in the crime.

According to the complaint, the accused, who imported luxury watches, allegedly lured the victim to join his venture as he wanted to expand it to India and asked him to invest Rs 4 crore, he said, reported PTI.

According to the official, in 2022-23, the victim allegedly gave the Dubai-based businessman 13 watches worth Rs 4.85 crore and a sum of Rs 4 crore for the business.

Later, the accused started giving him evasive replies and stopped taking his calls when the victim sought returns on his investment and proceeds from the sale of the watches, he said.

(with PTI inputs)