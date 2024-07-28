Mumbai: Cyber Cell nabs 2 for duping doc of Rs 15 lakh

Accused posed as telecom officials, threatened doctor with money-laundering charges

Suspects believed to be part of a larger syndicate. Representation Pic

The West Region of the Mumbai Cyber Cell has arrested two accused from Chandigarh, including a woman, for allegedly duping a Mumbai doctor of R15 lakh. The accused impersonated telecom department officials and told the doctor that she was involved in money laundering and that her mobile services would be suspended. The accused arrested from Chandigarh are identified as Kiran Sitaram, 36, and Vishal Montu, 25. “The arrested accused are suspected to be part of a syndicate involved in various methods of cyber fraud and extorting money under the guise of agency threats,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP (detection).

According to the Cyber Cell, the complainant, a 51-year-old doctor, received a call from someone posing as a Telecom Department official. The caller told the doctor that she had been involved in money laundering and that her mobile phone service would be disconnected. Subsequently, another person posing as a police officer called her and informed her that an FIR was being registered against her and a non-bailable warrant was being issued in her name.

The caller then threatened her to transfer Rs 15 lakh to a specified account, which she did. “When the accused started demanding more money, the woman became suspicious and filed a police complaint,” an officer said. Based on the complaint, the Cyber Cell tracked the account details where the money was transferred and apprehended the accused based on their digital footprints.

“The accused arrested in Chandigarh were using multiple accounts to transfer the fraudulent amount and appear to have been involved in various cyber fraud cases,” an officer said. According to the Cyber Cell, the crooks have been using the names of agencies like the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and various local police departments to threaten people with raids and arrests. “We have repeatedly informed people through various mediums that no police officer calls on WhatsApp and makes monetary demands over the phone. This is the first sign that you are being duped,” Nalawade said.

A team comprising API Poonam Jadhav and staff from the West Cyber police station, BKC, arrested two suspects in Chandigarh. They were presented before a local court in Chandigarh, where a transit remand was obtained, and subsequently brought to Mumbai. The suspects were presented before the holiday court in Mumbai and have been remanded in police custody until August 2.