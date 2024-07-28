Mumbai Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband at airport, 7 held

In some of the cases gold was found to be concealed in cardboard boxes, on and inside body of passengers

The contraband that was seized by the customs department. Pic/Mumbai Customs/X

Mumbai Customs on Sunday said that its officials seized over Rs 13 crore worth of gold, foreign currency and other contraband at Mumbai airport in different operations conducted between July 15-27. Seven people were held in connection with the seizures.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Customs said that During 15–27 July, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 20.18 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 13.11 crore, 4.98 Kg Ganja and Forex valued at Rs. 0.96 crore across 39 cases.

In some of the cases gold was found to be concealed in cardboard boxes, on and inside body of passengers.

"Seven passengers were arrested in different case," the officials said.

An official statement stated, one Indian National, resident of Vasant Vihar, Delhi was intercepted and 14 similar vacuum packets made of transparent plastic-like material containing greenish coloured substance in it purported to be ganja (Marijuana) having net weight 4977.00 grams was found concealed in three small cardboard boxes kept in the check-in baggage carried by the passenger who was arrested.

It said that six Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (02), Jeddah (01), Sharjah (01), Kolkata (01) and Ahmedabad (01) were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust, 24 KT Gold Bars and 24KT Gold wire Rhodium having total net weight of 7160.00 grams concealed around the baggage in wire, inside plastic cases of LED Drivers and in the body. Six of them were arrested.

Besides, four foreign nationals, travelling from Dubai (03) and Colombo (01) were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust and Gold bars having total net weight 1197.00 grams concealed in the trolley, kept in pocket of pants, the statement stated.

It said that 22 Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (12), Bahrain (02), Doha (02), Hong Kong (01), Sharjah (01), Singapore (01), Bangkok (01), Abu Dhabi (01) and Jeddah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 7685.00 grams gold and i-phones (30) valued at Rs 44,92,300 concealed inside the soles of the chappals, between two layers of papers, below the motherboard of the two PS-4 gaming consoles, near the front wheel area of the baggage carrying trolley and on the body.

During rummaging of Flight Air India Express IX-252 and IX-296, 24KT Gold Dust in wax (05 pouches) having total net weight 4140.000 grams valued at Rs 2,70,47,655 was found concealed in the hollow pipe of the seat in aircraft and in the life vest pocket under the seat, the statement said.

Eight Indian nationals, travelling to Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok were intercepted and Foreign Currency amounting to 62500 Euro, 50,000 US Dollars, Thai Baht – 25210 and 97 Singapore dollar equivalent to Rs 96,41,993 was found concealed in the case role in the check in baggage carried by the passenger, under the shoe insole and in between layers of papad, it said.