Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA

Over 4.47 Kg of marijuana was seized by Mumbai Customs at the CSMIA from a passenger coming from Bangkok on Sunday

The seized contraband. Pic/ X

The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 4.27 kilograms of marijuana from an Indian national arriving from Bangkok. The contraband, valued at approximately Rs. 1.95 crore, was concealed inside food items and toy boxes. The name and other details of the passenger were not disclosed by the authorities.

The customs officials said, "We acted on a specific tip-off from sources and intercepted the passenger upon arrival. A thorough search of the passenger's luggage revealed the hidden ganja (marijuana), leading to his immediate arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody following his apprehension."

Officials added, "The contraband was concealed inside food items and toy boxes to avoid raising suspicions of the authorities. We are further investigating the matter."

