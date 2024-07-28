Mary Joseph walked into Guru Waghmare’s life six months ago and completely changed him as a person without arousing any suspicion

The Worli police on Saturday arrested the female friend of alleged extortionist Guru Siddappa Waghmare, 50, who was stabbed to death inside a spa at the behest of his rival. Cops said that the prime accused in the case had planted the woman, Mary Joseph, in Waghmare’s life six months ago to monitor his day-to-day activities. The police have also arrested Mary’s former boyfriend Shamshad alias Suraj.

In the wee hours of July 24, two killers entered Soft Touch Spa and stabbed Waghmare over 25 times leading to his death. Two days later, Crime Branch officials arrested the alleged murderers Firoz and Saqib Ansari from Nalasopara and Kota, Rajasthan respectively. The investigation revealed that the prime accused Santosh Sherekar, the owner of the spa, had given a supari to the duo and a payment of R6 lakh was made for the job. Crime Branch officials seized the two-wheeler on which Firoz and Saqib had travelled. Rs 4.5 lakh, scissors, a gold chain and clothes of the deceased were recovered by the Crime Branch, and the duo was handed over to the Worli police for further investigation.

Role of woman

Police sources said that Mary had honey-trapped Waghmare, altering his lifestyle, including clothes and hairstyle, while her former boyfriend Shamshad played a crucial role in the murder by disconnecting the spa’s CCTV cameras. Police sources stated that the had accused planned to kill Waghmare multiple times, but their plans failed because the informant often video-called his friends while he was with his girlfriend.



About a month and a half ago, another murder attempt was foiled when Waghmare was with Mary in a lodge and video-called his friends for fun. In the past two months, Waghmare’s appearance had suddenly changed; he started wearing T-shirts, jackets, caps and jeans for the first time. According to police officers, Mary was planted in Waghmare’s life after he tipped off the police about the spa being operated illegally, leading to its closure. Mary initially contacted Waghmare through calls, video calls and messages.

A close friend of Waghmare said, “Mary was in a relationship with Shamshad, but after the spa shut down, she started meeting Waghmare and they began talking regularly. In the past two months, Mary gifted Waghmare expensive T-shirts, shoes, caps, jeans, and other items. Waghmare, who used to wear shirts and trousers, suddenly started dressing flamboyantly. None of Waghmare’s previous girlfriends had given him gifts.” He added, “Mary was the first girlfriend to visit Waghmare’s home. Once, she stayed there for two days and gathered information about him.”

Waghmare’s wife, Manisha, told mid-day, “Mary befriended me, telling me she was my husband’s girlfriend. We talked until 4 am one time, and she collected information about his birth, childhood and his daily activities. I shared what I knew because my husband never told me everything, and I never asked. Mary also visited our village with my husband, and they went to various places together.”

She continued, “He fell in love with Mary, and they spent a lot of time together. A few days ago, Mary stayed at our house and received a call from Shamshad. She told him she was at her home in Kurla, but later, Shamshad video-called her, and she took the call in a dark room upstairs. Shamshad also called Waghmare to verify if Mary was with him. Waghmare said he was only with his wife. On that day, Mary told my husband she was frustrated with Shamshad and wanted to end their relationship.”



Another friend said, “About 1.5 months ago, Waghmare was with Mary in a car, drinking alcohol. I am sure they planned to kill him that day. Waghmare called me to bring chicken and bhakri made by Manisha. Later, Waghmare took Mary to a lodge and video-called us. We asked him to kiss Mary on the call. Mary also attended Waghmare’s birthday, where none of his other girlfriends were present, which was suspicious.”

‘Mary knew everything’

A police source said, “Mary was aware of the crime as she took Waghmare to the spa after drinking alcohol. She claimed she had sex with Waghmare, and then he slept. During the investigation, police found that after drinking alcohol with friends at a Sion-based bar, Mary requested Waghmare to go to the spa at Worli for more drinks. At the spa, they drank more, and other employees left at 1.30 am, but Mary stayed inside. Both accused wore raincoats and entered the spa, instructing Mary to sleep in another room before they killed Waghmare.

One accused purchased a gutka at a nearby shop and paid via UPI, which the police traced. Firoz, who runs a spa in Nalasopara, knew Sherekar and the latter received multiple calls from the phone linked to the UPI ID. Firoz contacted Saqib, a Delhi resident with a criminal record, who monitored Waghmare’s activities and planned the murder.” “In the morning, Mary claimed she found Waghmare murdered and informed Sherekar but delayed informing the police by two hours.” About eight FIRs and 22 NCs had been registered against Waghmare.

Timeline of the crime

>> Six months ago, Waghmare tried to overpower Santosh Sherekar and tipped off the cops about Soft Touch Spa.

>> Sherekar came in contact with Firoz Ansari and the duo started plotting to kill Waghmare three months ago. With the help of Mary, they tracked Waghmare’s daily activities. They then hired Saqib Ansari.

>> About a month ago Saqib and Firoz tried to kill Waghmare in Vile Parle but the plan failed as Waghmare video-called someone.

>> On July 23, Waghmare entered the spa wearing a raincoat. A few hours later, the killers then went into the room in which he was sleeping and then stabbed him over 25 times in his neck and stomach with a pair of scissors and a knife. The duo then fled.

>> On the morning of July 24, Mary informed Sherekar about the incident and latter then called the police control room