Mumbai: 50-year-old man found dead inside Worli spa

The Worli police are interrogating suspects in the murder of a 50-year-old man at a closed spa near Worli Naka. Six teams, led by Senior Police Inspector, Ravindra Katkar, have been formed to apprehend the suspects. The case came to light on July 24 when the Worli police station received a call reporting a body found inside the spa.

The victim, identified by police as Gurusiddhappa Waghmare, 50, was allegedly killed by two to three unknown individuals. According to the police, the victim had a criminal record. “Five FIR’s and some NC’s have been registered against the deceased in Vile Parle police station.” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

According to the police, Waghmare had partied at a bar located in Sion with his female friend and three employees of the spa. “The deceased celebrated his birthday on July 24. He decided to throw a party and everyone went to the bar and then to the spa,” the police said.

According to police, the group entered the spa around 12.30 am, and the three employees left around 2.00 am. After the employees had left, two unidentified men wearing raincoats entered the spa. “The two men then killed Waghmare using a knife and chopper and then fled from the scene,” said the police. The female friend who is identified as Mary (second name not known) by the police then informed the spa owner about the incident, who then called the main control room at around 2 pm.

“We arrived at the scene and found the body. We took him to the nearest hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. He had injuries on his body. Based on this, we have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. The body has been sent for postmortem analysis,” said the police.

The Worli police are scrutinising the CCTV footage to nab the accused, “The spa was not functional for the past six months, however, we are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the crime scene. We suspect that the accused came after Waghmare had entered the spa.” said the police. The police have registered an FIR against unknown people under section 103 ( Punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of the BNS.