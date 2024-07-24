The man was attacked on Tuesday late at night after he returned from a party, the police said

A 50-year-old man was reportedly killed inside a spa in Worli area of Mumbai by two unidentified persons, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The duo attacked the man with a sharp weapon, the police said.

The victim was identified as Hari Waghmare. He was attacked on Tuesday late at night after he returned from a party, the police said, as per the PTI.

"Hari Waghmare and five others went out for a party and returned late at night. In the late hours, two persons knocked on the door of the spa and after it was opened, they killed him with a sharp weapon," an official said.

The exact motive behind the crime will be known once the attackers are identified and arrested, he said.

Temple priest injured in knife attack in Malad, two booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a temple priest was reportedly attacked with a knife on the premises of a temple in Malad area of Mumbai allegedly by a youth, the police said.

The primary investigations has revealed that the attacker was allegedly sacked as a caretaker of temple cows some months ago, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, an FIR for an attempt to murder was registered against the attacker who was later identified as Suryanarayan Das, the police said.

The police booked the suspect following the incident which took place on Tuesday, and an unidentified person whose exact role in the crime is under investigation, an official said, as per the PTI.

The temple priest identified as Mahant Madhavdasji Rambalakdas Mahatyagi, 67, was performing a daily ritual at the temple when Das stabbed his shoulder with a knife, the official said, adding that Das was captured on CCTV cameras while fleeing from the crime scene.

Mahant Madhavdasji Rambalakdas Mahatyagi was rushed to a hospital by temple servitors and others later.

Das was hired six months ago to milk cows at the temple. He was sacked from service for his alleged involvement in illegal activities, police said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)