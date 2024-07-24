Mumbai: Man throws acid on estranged wife

The woman and her son suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital

A woman along with her son suffered burn injuries when her husband threw acid on her when she refused to return to him. The 24-year-old woman had sought divorce from her husband as she was fed up with his addiction to alcohol and drugs. The woman and her 12-year-old son are currently undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital.

The shocking incident occurred in Behrampada, Bandra East, on Monday evening. The woman was sitting with her son near the entrance when the accused arrived and pleaded with her not to return. When she refused, the enraged husband threw acid on her, resulting in injuries to her back, abdomen, and shoulder. The acid also splashed on the boy's back, causing him injuries as well.

Initially, the duo were rushed to Bhabha Hospital and later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable, according to an officer from Nirmal Nagar police station.

The accused had fled after the attack and was later arrested the same evening by the detection team led by police sub-inspector Rameshwar Karpe under the guidance of DCP Dixit Gedam and senior police inspector Shrimant Shinde.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim, originally from Beed, had married the accused six years ago and had a son from her first marriage. Her second husband , who is about 40-year-old, is an auto driver and was addicted to drugs and alcohol. This would lead to frequent quarrels in the family. The victim, fed up with the frequent conflicts decided to separate from him and took ‘Khula’ a week ago and started living separately.

She resided in a rented room and supported herself and her son by working in a catering firm. On the day of the incident, the accused came to plead with her to withdraw the ‘Khula’ and return to him, but when she refused, he threw the acid on her, the officer said.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and arrested the accused. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for two days," said another officer.