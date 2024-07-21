Mumbai: Diamond merchant ends life by jumping into sea near Taj hotel in Colaba

Deceased also tried to jump off sea link but taxi driver refused to stop car

Sanjay Shantilal Shah. File Pic

A 65-year-old diamond businessman ended his life by jumping into the sea at the Gateway of India in Colaba on Sunday morning. CCTV cameras at the Taj hotel confirmed that the person jumped into the sea. The incident happened on Sunday morning around 9.30 am near the North Court of the Taj Hotel in Colaba.

During the investigation police found that the deceased wanted to jump off the Bandra Worli Sea Link but the taxi driver refused to stop the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Shantilal Shah, 65, a resident of Shila Apartment at Bhulabhai Desai Road in Mahalaxmi West. Police sources told mid-day that the deceased had been suffering from depression for the last two to three years due to significant business losses. Police didn't find any suicide note yet.

A police officer said, “Sanjay Shah informed his family that he was going for a morning walk and left home early in the morning. He arrived at the Taj hotel and jumped into the sea. Locals informed the police, and lifeguards also jumped into the water to save him."

“The police alerted the fire brigade and lifeguards, who recovered Shah's body from the seawater,” another police officer added.

A police source told mid-day, “After failing to stop the taxi three times, Shah chose to go to Colaba at the Gateway of India and jumped into the sea. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the Taj hotel, confirming that he intentionally jumped into the sea."

Shah was rushed to St. George Hospital, where he was pronounced dead before admission.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into this matter. We received information that Shah was in the diamond business and had suffered significant losses over the last two to three years," a police officer said.