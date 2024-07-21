Shrawan begins 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra from Monday

The Kanwar Yatra will commence on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2 as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva

Kanwariyas walk past in UP's Muzaffarnagar. Pic/PTI

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for citizens regarding the elaborate traffic arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and cautioned that congestion is expected at several places, reported the PTI.

The Kanwar Yatra will commence on the first day of Sawan as Shravan begins on Monday and will culminate on August 2 as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva.

According to the PTI, a large number of Kanwariyas will reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the expected number of people is about 15- 20 lakh, the advisory said.

The advisory said that during the period of the Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography or videography of violations

The devotees carrying Kanwars will pass through several routes, including Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur 'T' Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana, the advisory said.

In view of the movement of Kanwarias from adjoining states to Gangotri Dham & Haridwar via Delhi & back, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to commuters & devotees. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/RQOTOrCcrZ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 21, 2024

To ensure a smooth yatra for the Kanwarias, heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be diverted by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24, and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and towards GT Road via Apsra Border, the advisory read.

According to the news agency, the HTVs, except city buses, will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdra and Wazirabad Road. The heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road, will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahadra, it said.

During this period, due to the movement of Kanwarias and setting up of Kanwaria camps on the side, traffic congestion or obstruction is likely to be experienced at several places, it stated.

Generally, heavy traffic congestion occurs on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to the fire station, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, Mathura Raod etc., the advisory said, as per the PTI.

Similarly, traffic congestion is likely to be experienced on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan metro station up to Rajokri Border. Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic bound for the Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well, the advisory mentioned.

The devotees and commuters are advised to follow the traffic rules and adhere to the directions of police, it said.

