The incident took place at the EE Height Tower in Jogeshwari West on SV Road

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Jogeshwari x 00:00

A fire erupted in a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Wednesday. Firefighters have been deployed to the scene to control the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at the EE Height Tower in Jogeshwari West on SV Road. The blaze, which began on Wednesday morning from the electrical meter box, spread to the staircase shafts of the 13th, 14th, and 15th floors in the B Wing.

There were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

In April, at least 11 people were critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Malad west area of Mumbai.

According to the officials, a fire broke out at Girnar Galaxy building located at Sundar Lane near Uncle Kitchens in Malad (W) at around 9:48 am. The blaze was confined to the meter cabin on the ground floor of the multi-story building.

They said that upon receiving the information regarding Mumbai Malad Fire, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The fire was successfully extinguished after some time. But, the incident resulted in injuries to several individuals, the officials said.

The civic body said 11 patients were reported to be injured out of which two patients were sent to Airoli burns hospital.

Three people are admitted to the hospital whereas six others were treated and discharged, the civic officials said.

All those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the officials said.