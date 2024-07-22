Mumbai: Fire breaks out on Indian Naval ship undergoing refit in city

The ship's firefighting team quickly started firefighting efforts, and they were soon joined by the fire brigade from the Naval Dockyard

A fire broke out on an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on the evening of 21 July 2024. The ship's duty staff detected the fire during routine maintenance work.

The ship's firefighting team quickly started firefighting efforts, and they were soon joined by the fire brigade from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, along with other nearby units. The fire has been successfully brought under control, and no casualties have been reported.

"A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on July 21, 2024 evening," stated officials in a statement.

The fire was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work onboard the ship. The ship's firefighting team immediately commenced firefighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity, the communique added.

Naval authorities have ordered an inquiry to investigate the cause of the incident.