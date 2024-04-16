Breaking News
Mumbai: 11 injured after massive fire breaks out at building in Malad
Mumbai: 11 injured after massive fire breaks out at building in Malad

Updated on: 16 April,2024 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Eleven people sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Malad area of Mumbai

Representational Pic/File

Atleast 11 people were critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Malad west area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Tuesday.


According to the officials, a fire broke out at Girnar Galaxy building located at Sundar Lane near Uncle Kitchens in Malad (W) earlier today at around 9:48 am. The blaze was confined to the meter cabin on the ground floor of the multi-story building.


They said that upon receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.


The fire was successfully extinguished after some time. But, the incident resulted in injuries to several individuals, the officials said.

The civic body said 11 patients were reported to be injured out of which two patients were sent to Airoli burns hospital.

Three people are admitted to the hospital whereas six others were treated and discharged, the civic officials said.

All those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the officials said.

