Maharashtra: Labourer critically injured after falling off civic water tank in Navi Mumbai

A labourer was critically injured after he fell off an under-construction water tank in Navi Mumbai

A labourer was critically injured after he fell off an under-construction municipal water tank in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

The 25-year-old labourer who was identified as Arshad Shaikh, hailing from Bihar, was working at the site in Vashi in Navi Mumbai when he fell off the structure from a height on Sunday morning, the official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said, according to the PTI.

Arshad Shaikh was taken to the nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, he said.

No case has been registered, and no action has been taken against anyone so far, the official said.

Farm owner held for boy's death after falling into borewell in MP

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Madhya Pradesh, the police have arrested the owner of an agricultural field in Rewa district where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a borewell, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The farm owner has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said.

The boy, Mayank Kol, fell into the open borewell located at the field in Manika village on Friday afternoon.

He was pulled out dead on Sunday after a 45-hour long operation, bringing a gloomy end to a multi-agency rescue operation.

Brijendra Mishra, the owner of the agricultural field where the borewell was dug and left open, was arrested on Monday, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said, according to the PTI.

After a probe into the incident, Mishra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant), he said.

The probe indicated the borewell was dug up two-three years back and it was found to be dry, but Mishra left it as it is without covering it, he said.

In February this year, the panchayat department issued orders regarding the closure of such unused and open borewells due to accidents and children falling into them, the official said.

After the incident in Rewa, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered suspension of two senior officials from Janpad Teonthar for alleged negligence.

Yadav had also appealed to people to keep borewells covered to avoid such incidents in future, the news agency reported om Tuesday.

