Salman Khan firing case: Shooters conducted recce around actor's house 3 times before firing incident, says police

One of the two shooters in Salman Khan firing case being produced at a Mumbai court on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Two shooters arrested in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai conducted a recce around the actor's house three times before the incident, a senior police official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The duo has been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - both residents of Bihar, an official said.

The two were on the run after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area early on Sunday morning.

They were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said, as per the PTI.

Vicky was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident. Sagar, who was riding pillion, allegedly fired at the actor's house, a police official said.

The two men were brought to Mumbai by a flight on Tuesday morning, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai Police, Lakhmi Gautam said at a press briefing.

Both were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till April 25, he said.

"The accused persons carried out a recce around Salman Khan's house three times" before the firing incident, the official said, a PTI report said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the accused persons shot five rounds - one of it hit the wall and another the gallery of Salman Khan's residence, he said.

During the probe into the incident, a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the firing had surfaced. The post was uploaded allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to the police, the news agency reported.

"So far, Anmol Bishnoi's role is primarily visible in the crime and we are investigating it," the official said.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Sagar and Vicky were hired by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Salman Khan's house, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said earlier in the day, according to the PTI.

While Sagar fired at Salman Khan's house, Vicky was reportedly in touch with the gang members, Bagadiya said, adding that the two men have admitted to the crime, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

