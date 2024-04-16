Two people who were caught are Bihar natives Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. They were running from the police after firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

Accused in Salman Khan house firing were presented in court today/ Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai court remands arrested accused to police custody till April 25 x 00:00

A Mumbai court has remanded the two people arrested in relation to the shooting incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan to police custody until April 25.

The two people who were caught are Bihar natives Vicky Gupta (age 24) and Sagar Pal (age 21). They were running from the police after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, the people were captured late on Monday night after being on the run from Mata No Madh hamlet in Gujarat's Kutch area, the news agency report stated.

Per the report, after their arrest, the two suspects were brought back to Mumbai and presented before a magistrate court on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was in charge of the investigation, requested the accused's custody for 14 days, claiming that their questioning was necessary to learn more about the conspiracy and identify the person responsible for the firing, the agency report stated.

The court, however, granted police custody for nine days, extending till April 25, to facilitate further investigation.

The police officials told PTI that the accused persons had surveilled the actor's apartment in Bandra thrice before the Salman Khan firing incident.

Two men on motorcycles opened fire outside Khan's apartment at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra around 5 am on Sunday before fleeing. The Mumbai police quickly launched an inquiry into the matter, forming various squads to apprehend the culprits.

After fleeing the scene, the accused abandoned the motorcycle near Mount Mary Church, about a kilometre from Salman Khan's home, according to police on Monday.

The accused in the Salman Khan house firing case boarded a train bound for Borivali but alighted at Santacruz railway station and walked out. The cops were also reviewing CCTV footage from the area which had captured the two accused persons, earlier reports stated.

According to the PTI report, the police interrogated three people from Navi Mumbai on Monday, including the house owner where the accused stayed, the previous owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime, the agent who facilitated the sale, and several others, as part of the investigation into the Sunday firing.