Salman Khan house firing case: Accused duo arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj

Updated on: 16 April,2024 04:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

On Sunday morning, at around 5 am, two unidentified men on motorcycle had shot four rounds outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, fleeing the spot immediately

Both accused arrested from Bhuj in Gujarat. Pic/Mumbai police

In a major development in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence firing case, the Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested both the accused from Bhuj District of Gujarat state. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datta Nalawade informed about the arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday.


On Sunday morning, at around 5 am, two unidentified men on motorcycle had shot four rounds outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The accused fled the spot immediately. No one was injured in the incident.


The Mumbai police in no time started the investigation in the case and formed several teams to nab the accused. After fleeing the spot, the accused had abandoned the motorcycle near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from Salman Khan's residence, the police said on Monday.


The accused had boarded a train going towards Borivali but alighted at Santacruz railway station and walked out. The police were also examining the CCTV footage from the area.

As per the PTI report, the police on Monday interrogated three persons from Navi Mumbai, including the house owner where the accused stayed, the previous owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime, the agent who facilitated the sale, and several others as part of the probe into the firing that occurred on Sunday.

