Samlan Khan house firing case: Two men involved in firing, stayed in rented home in Navi Mumbai for a month

Mumbai Police outside Salman Khan's residence on Sunday. File pic/mid-day

Two motorcycle-borne persons, who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house, had rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai's Panvel, where he has a farmhouse, an official said, reported PTI. Two unidentified men had fired four rounds outside the superstar's residence Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on Sunday early morning and fled the spot.

On Monday, the police interrogated three persons from Navi Mumbai, including the house owner, the previous owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime, the agent who facilitated the sale, and several others as part of the probe into the firing that occurred on Sunday. The owner of the motorcycle, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from Salman Khan's residence, had recently sold it to someone else, the official said, PTI report said.

Investigations revealed that the abandoned two-wheeler was registered in the name of a person residing in Panvel, and a team from the crime branch went there and brought three persons for questioning. The accused had rented the vehicle in the Harigram area of Panvel in March, the official said.

The police have formed more than a dozen teams to probe the incident, and some have been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi. "So far, we have not arrested or detained anybody in the case, but our inquiry is going on with several people," PTI reported quoting an official.

The accused boarded a train going towards Borivali but alighted at Santacruz railway station and walked out. The police are questioning several other persons and recording their statements, he said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area is also being examined.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

