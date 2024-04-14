Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks to actor assures action
Salman Khan firing case: Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks to actor, assures action

Updated on: 14 April,2024 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke to actor Salman Khan after firing at his residence and assured strict action in matter

Salman Khan (L) and Mumbai Police officials outside his house in Bandra on Sunday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the wake of firing outside his residence and assured strict action in matter, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, CM Shinde said that the state government would not allow anybody to take the law into their hands.


Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Khan's house in suburban Bandra early Sunday morning leading the police to enhance security and launch a search for the accused, an official said.


Speaking to reporters at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar area of Mumbai after paying respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, CM Shinde also said the firing incident was very unfortunate.

"I spoke with the Mumbai police commissioner and actor Salman Khan and offered him our support. The firing incident is very unfortunate. I assure people that this government will not tolerate anybody trying to take the law into their hands," the chief minister said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where Khan resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot.

FIR registered, bike recovered by cops

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered an FIR after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in the city's Bandra area early Sunday morning, the news agency reported.

The police have also recovered a two-wheeler, a little over a kilometre from the actor' home, suspected to have been used by the duo, he said.

According to the Bandra police official, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against ¿unidentified person¿ under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Two persons fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Security outside Khan's residence was stepped up after the firing, he said.

The local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence, including footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the actor's house, and started a probe into the incident, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

mumbai crime news Salman Khan bollywood Eknath Shinde Crime News maharashtra
