Mumbai Police teams investigating Salman Khan firing case has found that the two yet to be identified shooters fired multiple rounds while 'on-the-go' and later fled towards Mount Mary

The suspects captured in a CCTV footage while speeding away after firing at Salman Khan's residence on Sunday. Pic/sources

Listen to this article Salman Khan firing case: Shooters opened fire while 'on-the-go', fled towards Mount Mary x 00:00

Mumbai Police teams investigating Bollywood actor Salman Khan firing case has found that the two yet to be identified shooters involved in firing at Salman Khan's Bandra residence fired multiple rounds 'on the go' and later fled towards Mount Mary, about a kilometer away from the actor's home.



Sources said, "The investigations have reveled that the shooters slowed down the bike when they opened fire outside Salman Khan's home. They opened fire at the actor's residence while 'on-the-go' and later sped away towards Mount Mary."

They said, the investigations are underway to zero in on the suspects who were on the bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atleast 15 different teams have been formed to investigate the entire firing incidence. The officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch are also conducting parellel investigations in the matter.

Two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home early Sunday morning, prompting police to beef up security and initiate a search for the suspects, according to an official.

At around 5 am, two people shot four bullets outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra west, where the actor lives, before fleeing.

Security outside Khan's home was increased, and police were collecting footage from CCTV cameras erected near his home to identify the suspects, he added.

The local police in Bandra, Mumbai Crime Branch officials and a team of forensic experts arrived at the scene to gather evidence.

Meanwhile, in March last year, an e-mail threatening Salman Khan was received at his office, prompting the Mumbai Police to file a FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, as well as another person, under relevent sections of the Indian Penal Code sections (IPC).

The email had stated that Salman Khan must have seen Lawrence Bishnoi's interview to a news channel, and if not, he should. It stated that if Salman Khan wishes to resolve the situation, he should meet with Goldy bhai face-to-face.

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note, they said.

Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over a phone call. CM Shinde also held discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan’s security, an official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!