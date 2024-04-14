Police sources told midday that one bullet also hit the gate of Salman Khan's Bandra residence. In response, the security outside his home has been beefed up.

Salman Khan (left)/ AFP; CCTV screengrab of accused fleeing (right)/ Sourced Photo

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's home at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra early on Sunday morning. Police said both accused were wearing helmets and that they had been captured in the CCTV cameras.

The Bandra Police have begun a probe into the incident. Police sources told midday that one bullet also hit the gate of Khan's residence. In response, the security outside his residence has been beefed up.

According to the police official the incident occurred from around 4.30 am to 5 am.

"Two unknown people came on a bike from the wrong side and stopped their vehicle outside Salman Khan's residence. They removed the gun and fired four to five rounds before fleeing. One of the bullets grazed Galaxy Apartment's main gate too," an official said.

Police, and sleuths from the Crime Branch rushed to the spot and began the probe. The dog squad too arrived at the spot later.

Actor Salman Khan had previously received many threats including from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; the gangster threatened to kill Khan.