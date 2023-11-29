Mumbai Police reviews Salman Khan's security amid new death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

After an attack on Gippy Grewal's Canada home and Lawrence Bishnoi's new death threats, Salman Khan's security has been reviewed by the Mumbai Police

Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan received new death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi It came after an attack on Gippy Grewal`s Canada home on Sunday The Mumbai Police has instructed Salman to be alert

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal faced a threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the assassin behind rapper Sidhu Moosewala's murder. On Sunday, Bishnoi's henchmen fired gunshots at his home in Canada. Following the attack, the gangster issued a statement on Facebook confirming his involvement in the act. Bishnoi cited Gippy's proximity to Salman Khan and gave yet another death threat to the superstar.

Amid the fresh death threat, the Mumbai Police has reportedly reviewed Salman's current security structure on Tuesday. The superstar was given Y plus security a few months ago. Pinkvilla quoted a senior police officer in a report. The statement read, "Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security."

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail for a drugs smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), penned a note after the attack on Gippy's Canada home. He wrote, "Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections."

He added, "Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to."

Reacting to the entire matter, Gippy said in a statement to News18, "The producer, who backed the film (Maujaan Hi Maujaan) invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me."

He shared details of the attack. Gippy revealed, "This happened (early Sunday) around 12:30 am to 1 am. My house is in West Vancouver, the incident took place there. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened... When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack."