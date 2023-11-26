Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility of attack at Gippy Grewal's Canada residence; cites proximity to Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed responsibility for the orchestrated attack

In a shocking incident, gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's residence in the White Rock neighborhood of Vancouver, Canada, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed responsibility for the orchestrated attack. The group, notorious for criminal activities, declared its involvement through a Facebook post, citing Grewal's proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the reason for the assault.

The message addressed to Gippy Grewal warned him that despite considering Salman Khan as a brother, seeking refuge with him wouldn't ensure safety, IANS reported. The post accused Grewal of associating closely with Vicky during his time in Middukhera and expressing sorrow over the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala. The group claimed to be aware of Moose Wala's connections and described the attack on Grewal's residence as a teaser. The message ominously advised Grewal to seek refuge in any country but emphasized that death does not require a visa.

"While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your 'brother' to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us. Your impassioned reaction on the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained," reads a post addressed to Grewal.

"You closely associated with Vicky during his time in Middukhera, and subsequently, you even expressed great sorrow for Sidhu. You are now under our scrutiny. Consider this a teaser... Feel free to seek refuge in any country, but bear in mind, death does not require a visa..."

This incident follows the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, where Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility on social media. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi's group had also been linked to Moosewala's murder.

The post specifically referred to Grewal's emotional reaction to Moosewala's death and alleged connections Moosewala maintained. It hinted at ongoing scrutiny of Grewal and served as a chilling warning of potential consequences. The group's announcement is reminiscent of the volatile situation surrounding Moosewala's murder and the subsequent claims made by Brar.

To mention, in August 2021, Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader, was shot dead, and there were allegations that Moosewala had directed his manager Shagunpreet Singh to carry out the killing. However, these claims have not been substantiated. (With inputs from agencies)