Bigg Boss 17: Orry entered the house and was seen interacting with the housemates. The contestants also threw a party for him

Orry and Salman Khan

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17: Orry clueless about cricket world cup, asks 'Isn't it next year?' x 00:00

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made a special appearance in the Bigg Boss 17 house this weekend. After interacting with host Salman Khan, Orry went inside the house to spend some time with the contestants. Orry came in the spotlight after he was frequently spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and members of the Ambani family. Of recent, he gained widespread fame with netizens wondering out loud what he does for a living.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, Orry was seen entering the house and was seen introducing himself to the contestants by saying, “Namaste darshako. Mera naam Orry hai.” Ankita Lokhande gave a warm hug to Orry.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his conversation with contestant Abhishek, he also revealed about his disinterest in cricket. He had no clue that there was a cricket world cup going on recently which was won by Australia. Abhishek Kumar asked him "India jeet gayi?". To which a confused Orry asked, "Kya jeet gayi?". "Arre world cup," replies Abhishek. A clueless Orry asks Abhishek, "World Cup next year hai na (Isn't it next year)?”

On the show, Salman asked a question to Orry, which was asked by an internet user who wrote on X, “Does Orry get money to attend the parties?” Replying to this, Orry said that he does not get money but the event organisers call him. He further revealed that he has five managers, leaving Salman stumped and amused.

With questions of what Orry does have been doing the rounds on social media.

Salman took the matter of what he does in his own hands. To which, Orry replied to the star that he does a lot of things and shared, “I wake up with sun and go to sleep with the moon.”

Meanwhile, Orry was seen at The Archies music launch in the city on Saturday night. While he was introduced as wild card entrant, it seems like Orry was just a guest in the house and not a contestant. Fans wondered if he is already out of the house. “Wasn’t he in big boss,” asked a person in the comment section of a paparazzi video of him. “WAIT HIS NOT IN BIGGBOSS17 house,” asked another. “Bigg Boss ne ek din mei nikal diya kya (Did Bigg Boss throw him out in just a day),” read another comment.