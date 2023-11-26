Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
Mumbai: Expansion on the cards for ‘Happy Fleet’
Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Machine failures plague tunnel rescue
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 Orry clueless about cricket world cup asks Isnt it next year

Bigg Boss 17: Orry clueless about cricket world cup, asks 'Isn't it next year?'

Updated on: 26 November,2023 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 17: Orry entered the house and was seen interacting with the housemates. The contestants also threw a party for him

Bigg Boss 17: Orry clueless about cricket world cup, asks 'Isn't it next year?'

Orry and Salman Khan

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 17: Orry clueless about cricket world cup, asks 'Isn't it next year?'
x
00:00

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made a special appearance in the Bigg Boss 17 house this weekend. After interacting with host Salman Khan, Orry went inside the house to spend some time with the contestants. Orry came in the spotlight after he was frequently spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and members of the Ambani family. Of recent, he gained widespread fame with netizens wondering out loud what he does for a living.


In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, Orry was seen entering the house and was seen introducing himself to the contestants by saying, “Namaste darshako. Mera naam Orry hai.” Ankita Lokhande gave a warm hug to Orry.


During his conversation with contestant Abhishek, he also revealed about his disinterest in cricket. He had no clue that there was a cricket world cup going on recently which was won by Australia. Abhishek Kumar asked him "India jeet gayi?". To which a confused Orry asked, "Kya jeet gayi?". "Arre world cup," replies Abhishek. A clueless Orry asks Abhishek, "World Cup next year hai na (Isn't it next year)?”


On the show, Salman asked a question to Orry, which was asked by an internet user who wrote on X, “Does Orry get money to attend the parties?” Replying to this, Orry said that he does not get money but the event organisers call him. He further revealed that he has five managers, leaving Salman stumped and amused.

With questions of what Orry does have been doing the rounds on social media.

Salman took the matter of what he does in his own hands. To which, Orry replied to the star that he does a lot of things and shared, “I wake up with sun and go to sleep with the moon.” 

Meanwhile, Orry was seen at The Archies music launch in the city on Saturday night. While he was introduced as wild card entrant, it seems like Orry was just a guest in the house and not a contestant. Fans wondered if he is already out of the house. “Wasn’t he in big boss,” asked a person in the comment section of a paparazzi video of him. “WAIT HIS NOT IN BIGGBOSS17 house,” asked another. “Bigg Boss ne ek din mei nikal diya kya (Did Bigg Boss throw him out in just a day),” read another comment. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news indian television

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK