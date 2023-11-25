Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop singer Aoora to be a wild-card contestant on Salman Khan's show?

According to reports, K-Pop singer Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora, will be entering Bigg Boss 17 in December as a wild-card contestant

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up to welcome wild-card contestants. The latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show started on October 15, 2023, and over a month later, new participants will enter the house to spice things up. Bigg Boss 17 started with Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora, Arun Mashetty, Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan and Navid Sole. As of now, only Soniya and Navid have been evicted.

Reports claim that the makers of Bigg Boss 17 have planned multiple eliminations before bringing wild-card contestants on board. Rumours around the new participants are keeping the audience busy. Reportedly, South Korean singer, Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora, will be entering Bigg Boss 17. As per Bigg Boss_Tak's tweet on X, he will join the housemates in the first week of December 2023.

🚨 BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December. pic.twitter.com/Mp6UoRXsCt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2023

Aoora made his debut in India with the song, Tere Jaisa – The Snap Song which featured content creators from the country including Aksh Baghla from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Nitanshi Goel and Hitika Sachdev from Mumbai, Tushar Shetty from Mangalore, Akash Thapa from Dehradun, Ardra Unni from Kollam in Kerala, Sneha Bakli from Kolkata, Ansh Kukreja from Hisar in Haryana, Noorin Sha from Chandigarh and Harsh Dingwani from Indore.

His recreation of Mithun Chakraborty's golden hit Jimmy Jimmy has been loved across the globe. Talking about the song, Aoora said in a previous statement, "I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like 'Jimmy Jimmy' which happens to be one of my favourites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures."

Aoora is popular in the Hindi music space too at present. During Durga Puja 2023, he was recently seen performing Dhunuchi Naach at a pandal. Embracing the Hindu culture, the K-Pop singer often visits Indian temples and actively participates in Indian festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.