Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's differences on Bigg Boss 17 are known to the audience. The rift between them widened on Shukvaar Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan greeted the viewers. The episode started with a task involving Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. The housemates had to name contestants who were following them blindly and act like their puppets. Maximum contestants were called puppets of Vicky.

Salman mocked Vicky for getting the title of the mastermind of Bigg Boss 17. The host sarcastically congratulated him for going a long way from being Ankita's husband to becoming the authority of the house. Munawar was teased for being a stand-up comedian earlier to becoming Vicky's second in command in the house. He pointed out how the housemates are Vicky and Munawar's puppets, except Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan.

Salman expressed his concern over how nobody is playing the game individually, fearlessly. He complained that Vicky and Munawar are deciding who's important enough to be on this show. Salman also slammed Munawar for making relationships for his convenience and Vicky's sake.

Salman then diverted the conversation towards Vicky and told him that he is being conscious about the way he has been projected on the show. The host even called him boring. Ankita defended him and said he's not boring. On hearing this, Salman hinted at Vicky and Sana Raees Khan's growing closeness. In the previous episode, they were seen sitting in the garden area holding hands. Ankita missed the clue and didn't understand his hint. Salman spoke to her about the incident.

When Ankita still failed to understand, Salman gave more hints by using terms like ‘haatha-paai’, ‘ismein mera koi haath nahi hai’ etc. He even tweaked his song Aankhon ki gutsaakhiyaan maaf ho to Haathon ki gutsaakhiyaan maaf ho.

Later in the episode, Ankita and Mannara Chopra had a major fight. When the former initiated a conversation, the latter blasted at her and repeatedly said she doesn't have any bond with her and doesn't want to have any relation either. Mannara told Khanzaadi that though they can never be friends, she'll always be there through thick and thin. Ankita broke down after the argument and called Mannara 'rude'.