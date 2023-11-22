Bigg Boss 17 Day 38 Highlights: Vicky and Abhishek fight over food; contestants decide each other's fate during nomination task

Bigg Boss 17 Day 38 Highlights: In today's episode of 'Bigg Boss 17,' a lot of drama unfolded, ranging from a significant ruckus over food to an interesting nomination task. Day 38 in the House was a roller coaster ride.

The episode began with a fight between Vicky Jain and Abhishek over Vicky providing food to people from other houses. This disagreement escalated, leading to a split in Vicky and Abhishek's bond. The two severed their ties during the argument. The dispute engulfed the entire house when Samarth Jurel intervened and spoke in support of Abhishek. The entire mohalla found themselves embroiled in the conflict over Vicky providing food to Khaanzaadi.

Further in today’s episode of 'Bigg Boss 17,' a unique nomination task took center stage, infusing the house with the spirit of autumn. Under a makeshift tree adorned with leaves bearing contestants' names, a nomination ritual unfolded. As each contestant was summoned by the master of the house, they took their place under the tree, where one leaf would be lit up, determining the fate of the individual written on it. This unconventional task promised to disrupt alliances and put the bonds formed within the house to the test.

At the end of the task, Sana Raees, Jigna Vohra, Sunny Arya, Ankita Lokhande, and Anurag Dhobal (who was nominated by Bigg Boss) made it to the list of nominated contestants for the week.

Towards the end of the episode, in a surprising and humorous twist, the show witnessed a lively and entertaining clash between Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and KhanZaadi. The dispute revolved around overlapping duties, resulting in a comical verbal exchange. Amidst the chaos, Aishwarya couldn't resist joining the fun, declaring, "My husband is back, Bigg Boss!" The house was filled with laughter, providing a light-hearted moment in the midst of the nomination task drama.

Now, the house has only 16 contestants left, including Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema.