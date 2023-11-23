Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 Day 39 Highlights

Mannara Chopra

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17 Day 39 Highlights: Mannara Chopra's 'generosity' in ration task causes ruckus x 00:00

The task for ration was to be filled with fireworks as Mannara Chopra’s generosity came with a heavy price tag for others in the controversial reality show. In the latest episode, housemates will be turned into grocery bandits. The voice of Bigg Boss granted the contestants the unusual privilege to ransack the weekly ration with a unique task.

For this task, the makers of the show constructed two warehouses in the garden area with all the weekly ration and the owners of these godaams were the members of the Dimaag makaan. There was a tunnel right in front of each godaam and the contestants had to plunder the ration through it. The members of Dil and Dum makaan pulled up their sleeves and the pillage started. The frenzied and greedy looters made their way through the tunnel and grabbed as many items as they could to ensure that they had enough for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resident of the Dil makaan - Mannara Chopra, who has a few friends in the Dimaag makaan implored the thieves to leave some ration for the occupants of the Dimaag makaan. At this point, the voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ intervened and mockingly applauded Mannara's generosity that got in the way of the task. He announced that in the spirit of the same generosity that Mannara showed, all the remaining ration went to the members of the Dimaag makaan.

This declaration didn't go down well with Aishwarya Sharma and Rinku Dhawan, who were livid about Mannara choosing her friendships over food for the rest of the members. Another fight became the talk of the mohalla amid the rampage for ration. It all began with Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan, who have had a hot and cold relationship since the beginning of the show.

In the same episode, the two have a spat over duties. Vicky called Sana out for not doing the duty assigned to her and chatting with the members of the Dil makaan instead. Offended by Vicky's egotistical tone, a disgruntled Sana retaliated by promising that she wouldn't eat at all for the entire day.

Determined to not back down, Vicky complained that Sana has the audacity to throw tantrums over food that others have prepared for her after slacking on her duties.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever