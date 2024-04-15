Two unidentified men arrived on a bike at 4.51 am on Sunday at the superstar’s Bandra residence, fired shots and sped away

Salman Khan. File pic; (Right) Salman Khan fans Asif, Shavej and Anas Malik outside his residence at Bandra after learning about the firing incident

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Two unidentified men fired five shots at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence Police suspect that the accused were professional shooters They fired two rounds at the window of Salman`s residence

Two unidentified men fired five shots at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence early on Sunday and fled. Police suspect that the accused were professional shooters who used a gun that fired 7.62-mm bullets. They fired two rounds at the window of Salman's residence and one round hit the building wall on the first and second floors of Galaxy Apartment. Interestingly, the sharpshooters had been conducting reconnaissance of the area for the past two days and had planned their escape route. The accused also noticed that the police team, along with the police jeep deployed outside Galaxy Apartment for Salman’s security, had been shifted to the Trident Hotel for the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The Bandra police recovered the bike used by the shooters. The accused were aware that Salman Khan had returned to Galaxy Apartment at 3 am on Sunday and fired their rounds after a police jeep left the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crime branch officer informed mid-day that the two men, who arrived on a bike, were professional shooters and fired five rounds. The entire incident was captured by the CCTV cameras of Galaxy Apartment.

The shooters seen in CCTV footage

According to police officers, the incident occurred on Sunday at 4.51 am, with both accused arriving at the spot on a speeding bike. They had scouted out the area before the shooting. The shooters did not stop their bike outside Salman Khan's residence but fired while riding.

The security guard deployed at Salman’s residence saw the bike and made an unsuccessful attempt to chase it. The guard informed the police that the bike was moving too fast and within 2-3 seconds, the bikers had fired their shots and escaped. The shooter aimed the gun at the open window area of Salman Khan’s house, with one bullet hitting the gallery curtain, the second hitting the building wall, the third hitting a shop, the fourth firing into the air and the fifth live bullet found at the scene.

The security guard and the police team inside Galaxy Apartment opened the gate and chased the accused up to Mehboob Studio but could not find them. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the incident, Salman informed his team and called three bodyguards for additional security. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was sighted at Bandstand after his walk and returned home around 9.30 am.

Salman Khan has Y Category Security as he had received death threats following the controversial film The Kashmir Files. Police sources mentioned that a police jeep initially deployed for security outside Galaxy Apartment was moved out. Later, another police jeep with Y category security personnel was stationed at Galaxy Apartment. Police discovered that the accused had abandoned their bike near Mount Mary Church then took an auto-rickshaw to escape.

The police department formed 25-30 different teams to trace the accused and check lodges, hotels, trains and bus stands. However, following the incident, a member of the Bishnoi gang, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the shooting on X. Anmol wrote a threatening message to Salman in Hindi with a smattering of English. The message warned the actor that this was a first and last warning and demonstration of their abilities. The message warned Salman not to test their abilities anymore as the next time the bullets would not be merely fired at his residence.

In March 2023, Salman’s manager received threats via mail and filed an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are currently in jail. Subsequently, Salim Khanr received a threatening letter at Bandstand Promenade and security was heightened after the shooting incident.

Another angle the police are looking at is retribution by fans of Salman Khan who had gathered in large numbers outside the actor’s residence on occasion of Ramzan Eid and been subjected to a police lathi-charge.

Three fans of the actor—Asif Malik, Shavej Malik, Anas Malik—who arrived from Dehradun to meet the superstar on Sunday received the news about the firing and gathered outside Salman’s residence.

Speaking to mid-day, one of them said, “We love Salman Khan and nobody can touch him. We are with him and will block the path of bullets flying in his direction.”