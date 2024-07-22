Mumbai hit-and-run case: Audi car crashes into two autorickshaws in Mulund, four injured

The injured comprise two autorickshaw drivers and two passengers, with one passenger's condition reported as critical

A speeding Audi car rammed into two stationary autorickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund area on Monday, leaving four people injured, the police said.

One of the passengers is critically injured, an official said.

As per a PTI report, the incident occurred around 8 am on Dumping Road. The driver of the Audi fled the scene, leaving the car behind, which has since been impounded by the police.

According to the PTI report, a case has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and reportedly the investigation is ongoing, a police official said.

This incident follows a recent accident in Worli, where a BMW fatally struck a woman riding as a pillion on a two-wheeler.

In a recent development, the Sewri Metropolitan Court on July 17 placed Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, in judicial custody for 14 days. The police are still searching for the missing front number plate and have not yet included charges related to drinking and driving, pending the forensic analysis of the blood report. Authorities said they are seeking custody of Shah to determine who advised him to get his haircut.

“He had his hair cut for Rs 100. We have recorded the statement of the barber and are yet to find out who advised him to get his hair cut to mislead the police,” said the police in court.

According to the police, Shah purchased four beer cans from Sai Prasad Bar in Malad and consumed them while driving. Following his interrogation, the police recovered the cans. They informed the court that they had also retrieved clothing and recorded statements from 27 witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing. The police sought Shah’s custody to determine which car he allegedly fled in.

Shah’s lawyer, Ayush Pasbola, argued, “My client has cooperated, and his statements are consistent.”

On July 7, Shah decided to take a joyride and drove a BMW from Marine Drive. Upon reaching Atria Mall, he collided with a scooter, dragging the pillion rider, Kaveri Nakhwa, who became stuck on the bonnet. Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, then stopped the car, pushed Nakhwa off, and Bidawat allegedly ran over her leg while reversing.

The Worli police arrested Rajesh Shah, Mihir's father, and Bidawat on July 7. The Metropolitan Court ruled that Rajesh Shah could not be charged under Section 105 (death by negligence), granting him bail on July 8. Mihir Shah was apprehended on July 9 at Virar Phata, while his mother Meena and sisters Pooja and Kinjal were detained in Shahpur. Both Bidawat and Mihir Shah have been placed in judicial custody by the metropolitan magistrate court.

(With inputs from PTI)