Guru Waghmare murder: Mumbai Police books female friend, Worli spa employee amid honey-trap allegations

Worli police have arrested a female friend of Guru Siddappa Waghmare, who was allegedly honey-trapped and murdered. She has been arrested along with another employee of the Worli Spa that Waghmare visited.

The female friend and the other spa employee have been identified as Mary Joseph and Samshad Ansari alias Suraj, respectively. According to the police, the duo played an active role in the crime.

Waghmare's wife had earlier alleged that he was honey-trapped by a female employee of Soft Touch Spa in Worli. “For the past two months, a woman would visit our home along with my husband. She was collecting information about him and his connections. He had many affairs but this was the first woman to visit our home,” Manisha told mid-day.

According to Manisha, the woman stayed at their home for two days.

Waghmare, 50, was a police informer and alleged extortionist who tattooed the names of his foes on his body. He had used his body to record several aspects of his life, according to the authorities who discovered more than 70 names tattooed on his skin.

Cops said the names of 22 enemies were tattooed on his thighs while those of 50 police officers from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai and Mira Bhayander were inked on his back. Police said the names of the officers pertained to cases in which he was booked while the names of his mother, son, daughter-in-law, three journalists who had written against him and the prime accused who has been arrested in the case were in the enemies list.

“When my husband got angry, he tattooed a person’s name but erased it once the enmity ended,” said Manisha.

“I’m sure that the murder was planned and the woman is connected with the case. Six months ago, my husband complained to the police about the Worli-based spa and it was raided. This woman was working in this spa,” she added. Manisha said, “On July 17, my husband turned 50 and he invited the entire society for his birthday celebration. This woman was also there. A month ago, she also visited our village.” “On the day of the incident, July 23, around 10 pm, I called my husband and he told me he was with his friend and would come home late. He also told me that he was throwing a birthday party for his friends. After that, I didn’t receive any calls from him. The next day at around 4 pm, the Vile Parle police came home and took me to Nair hospital where I found my husband dead.”