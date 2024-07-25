Breaking News
Two arrested for murder of history-sheeter at Mumbai spa

Updated on: 25 July,2024 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The murder of the history-sheeter at Worli spa took place on Wednesday; the deceased was identified as Guru Sidappa Waghmare.

Two arrested for murder of history-sheeter at Mumbai spa

Representative image

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3 has arrested two persons for the murder of a history-sheeter at Worli spa. According to police sources, they took four persons into custody and officially arrested two persons among them and two others are being questioned.


The officials said that the four were nabbed from Nalasopara and Kota in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter identified as Guru Sidappa Waghmare, aged 50 at Worli's Soft Touch Spa. The murder of the history-sheeter at Worli spa took place on Wednesday. 



Sources have revealed that one Mohammad Firoz Ansari, aged 26, and one Saqib Ansari were arrested. While Firoz was held from Nalasopara, Saqib was arrested in Kota.


 

 

 

 

