The murder of the history-sheeter at Worli spa took place on Wednesday; the deceased was identified as Guru Sidappa Waghmare.

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3 has arrested two persons for the murder of a history-sheeter at Worli spa. According to police sources, they took four persons into custody and officially arrested two persons among them and two others are being questioned.

The officials said that the four were nabbed from Nalasopara and Kota in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter identified as Guru Sidappa Waghmare, aged 50 at Worli's Soft Touch Spa. The murder of the history-sheeter at Worli spa took place on Wednesday.

Sources have revealed that one Mohammad Firoz Ansari, aged 26, and one Saqib Ansari were arrested. While Firoz was held from Nalasopara, Saqib was arrested in Kota.