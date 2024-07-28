Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in Chitra cinema canteen none hurt

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chitra cinema canteen, none hurt

Updated on: 29 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The fire was confined to the electric oven, food items, electrical installations and wiring. Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a short time of the fire being reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chitra cinema canteen, none hurt

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chitra cinema canteen, none hurt
x
00:00

A fire broke out in the canteen area  of Chitra Cinema in Dadar on Sunday afternoon. The fire was extinguished within half-an-hour. Around 280 people were evacuated safely. No one was injured in the incident. As per information given by the Fire Brigade, they received a call at 3.15 pm about a fire inside Chitra Cinema at BA Road in Dadar East. The fire was confined to the electric oven, food items, electrical installations and wiring. Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a short time of the fire being reported.


Small fire, says fire brigade



Additional divisional fire officer D D Patil said, “The fire started in an electric oven and it was small. But as there was smoke, the theatre management started evacuating the hall as a precautionary measure. We reached the spot, evacuated everyone and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.” According to the fire officials there were around 260 patrons inside the cinema hall and 20 employees when the fire broke out in the kitchen.  


Management of Chitra Cinema released a statement saying, “The fire, which originated in the canteen area, was swiftly brought under control. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly and effectively, evacuating the theatre as a precautionary measure. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent future incidents, reaffirming our commitment to safety. Our cinema will resume operations shortly after the safety checks 
are completed.” The cinema will remain closed till a further announcement by Chitra Cinema authorities.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade dadar mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK