Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chitra cinema canteen, none hurt

The fire was confined to the electric oven, food items, electrical installations and wiring. Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a short time of the fire being reported

A fire broke out in the canteen area of Chitra Cinema in Dadar on Sunday afternoon. The fire was extinguished within half-an-hour. Around 280 people were evacuated safely. No one was injured in the incident. As per information given by the Fire Brigade, they received a call at 3.15 pm about a fire inside Chitra Cinema at BA Road in Dadar East. The fire was confined to the electric oven, food items, electrical installations and wiring. Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a short time of the fire being reported.

Small fire, says fire brigade

Additional divisional fire officer D D Patil said, “The fire started in an electric oven and it was small. But as there was smoke, the theatre management started evacuating the hall as a precautionary measure. We reached the spot, evacuated everyone and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.” According to the fire officials there were around 260 patrons inside the cinema hall and 20 employees when the fire broke out in the kitchen.

Management of Chitra Cinema released a statement saying, “The fire, which originated in the canteen area, was swiftly brought under control. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly and effectively, evacuating the theatre as a precautionary measure. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent future incidents, reaffirming our commitment to safety. Our cinema will resume operations shortly after the safety checks

are completed.” The cinema will remain closed till a further announcement by Chitra Cinema authorities.