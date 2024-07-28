Navi Mumbai: Building collapses in Belapur, 3 dead

Two were injured as 52 escaped within 25 minutes of being warned that the structure had a crack; inquiry initiated

A ground-plus-three-storey building in Shabaz Village, Belapur, collapsed on Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring two others who are recuperating at a nearby hospital. The disaster occurred when a local resident alerted authorities about a crack in the structure, and 52 people managed to escape the dilapidated building within 25 minutes. Unfortunately, five people who were sleeping or unable to hear the alarm, were trapped inside.

The joint rescue operation, led by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), continued until 4 pm on Saturday. Kailash Shinde, municipal commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation who visited the spot after the building collapsed, said, “On Saturday, around 4.45 am, Indra Niwas in Shabaz Village, sector 19 in Belapur Ward, collapsed. The building was constructed in 2013 and had 17 flats and three shops in it. After the building developed cracks and the dangerous sign was noticed, 39 adults and 13 kids came out safely. Five people remained trapped; though two of them were rescued and shifted to the civic hospital for treatment, three bodies were recovered.”

He further said after he got the call at 5 am, the fire brigade and local NMMC team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. At around 6.30 am, the NDRF team too reached the spot to join in. “We have initiated an inquiry in the matter to check the status of the building. And further action will be taken accordingly,” added Shinde, stating that the building was located in a congested area of gaothans. “I am not aware of any complaint regarding the building,” he said. Shinde further said that those rescued have been shifted to a shelter for their temporary stay and are being taken care of by the authorities.

According to the officials from NMMC, both the injured—identified as Lalluddin Nazir Pathan, 23, and Rukhsar Lalluddin Pathan, 21—who remained stuck for several hours under the debris, are undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Mehraj Shaikh, Shafiq Ahmed Ali Ansari, and Miraj Ansari. The bodies were handed over to the police.

Yaar Mohammed Pathan, the elder brother of Lalluddin Pathan, said, “I rushed to the spot and started searching for my brother. As I couldn’t find him, I started calling his phone. The phone started ringing. We then started shouting for him and he replied ‘Bhai’. He asked for water and it was arranged by the officials, who then rescued him and his wife. Both had suffered fractures and were admitted in the civic hospital for treatment,” he said. Zoya Deshmukh, a resident of the building, said that the builder Mahesh Kumar used to repair the cracks or other small issues if they complained. “But we didn’t know the building was in such a dangerous situation,” she said. Another resident Satish G said, “Two days ago, after a crack in the column of the building appeared, some residents raised an alarm. We couldn’t understand the sign earlier either. However, on Friday night, the tiles started cracking,” he added.

The Navi Mumbai police are further investigating the matter and will register a case of negligence against the concerned. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has told the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner that all necessary help should be provided immediately to the victims. As per the chief minister’s order, Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena leader Kishore Patkar has given the families of victims Rs 50, 000.