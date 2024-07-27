Several people are feared to be trapped in the building after the Navi Mumbai building collapse

NDRF conduct rescue operation after a building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai building collapse: Third body retrieved after three-storey building collapses in Belapur x 00:00

A third body was retrieved after a three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village in CBD Belapur on Saturday morning. According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the body was handed over to civil police, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, several people are feared to be trapped in the building after the Navi Mumbai building collapsed.

Earlier, according to Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav, two people had been rescued.

"We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway to rescue them," Jadhav told ANI.

Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said that rescue operations are underway, according to ANI.

"The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued. The NDRF team is here, rescue operations are underway," Shinde said.

Two people were rescued earlier. The rescued people have been identified as Lal Mohammad, aged 22, and Ruksana, 21, while the victim’s name is said to be Mohammed Miraj Shaikh.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief about the Belapur building collapse over the phone from Delhi, where he is attending the NITI Aayog meeting.

All the necessary facilities, such as urgent treatment, health facilities, food, water, clothes, and temporary shelter, should be made available to all the disaster victims immediately, CM Shinde directed NMMC chief Kailas Shinde.

On Saturday around 4.30am, a three-storey building collapsed in Shahabaz Village in Belapur’s Sector 19. Two people have died, while two others have been rescued from the debris in the incident.

Officials told the media that they had received a distress call around 4.50 am informing them about the Navi Mumbai buliding collapse. The administration immediately started the rescue work after receiving the information.

"This building collapsed before 5 am today. It is a G+3 building in Sector 19, Shahbaz village. Fifty-two people were evacuated, while two people who were trapped under the debris have also been taken out. There are chances of two more people being trapped inside. An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team is conducting the rescue operations. Once we gather all the details, Action will be taken against those responsible,” Shinde said, speaking to the media.

(With inputs from ANI)