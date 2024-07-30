Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Moderate rain in city and suburbs likely says IMD

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain in city and suburbs likely, says IMD

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued no alert for the city and the suburbs for the next 24 hours

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain in city and suburbs likely, says IMD

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain in city and suburbs likely, says IMD
x
00:00

After nearly a fortnight of torrential rainfall, Mumbai and the metropolitan region saw gloomy skies on Tuesday. Last week, various locations in Mumbai and the MMR experienced waterlogging, and rail traffic was impacted as services were delayed due to the downpour.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, said that the city and suburbs, for the next 24 hours, will be witnessing a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs. 



"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs," the weather agency said. The IMD, in its weather update, further added that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively. 


The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts while there was no alert in place for Mumbai and Palghar. 

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same period. 

High wave warning for the coast of Thane, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai city, Maharashtra from Dongi point to Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.5 - 3.7 meters are forecasted till 05:30 hours on 30-07-2024, the IMD said on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a high tide of 3.24 Meters is expected to hit the city's coast on Tuesday around 6:56 pm. 

The civic body, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, the island city recorded 11 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 11 mm of rainfall respectively. 

Mumbai weather updates: Traffic update

Apart from the scheduled diversions near Nehru Planetarium due to an event, there were no incidents of traffic jams. Local trains across all corridors of Central and Western railways were operating smoothly. BEST did not report any diversions on Tuesday either except those announced in view of the event at Nehru Planetarium. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai monsoon mumbai rains heavy rains mumbai weather India Meteorological Department mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK