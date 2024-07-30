The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued no alert for the city and the suburbs for the next 24 hours

After nearly a fortnight of torrential rainfall, Mumbai and the metropolitan region saw gloomy skies on Tuesday. Last week, various locations in Mumbai and the MMR experienced waterlogging, and rail traffic was impacted as services were delayed due to the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, said that the city and suburbs, for the next 24 hours, will be witnessing a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs," the weather agency said. The IMD, in its weather update, further added that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts while there was no alert in place for Mumbai and Palghar.

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same period.

High wave warning for the coast of Thane, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai city, Maharashtra from Dongi point to Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.5 - 3.7 meters are forecasted till 05:30 hours on 30-07-2024, the IMD said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a high tide of 3.24 Meters is expected to hit the city's coast on Tuesday around 6:56 pm.

The civic body, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, the island city recorded 11 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 11 mm of rainfall respectively.

Mumbai weather updates: Traffic update

Apart from the scheduled diversions near Nehru Planetarium due to an event, there were no incidents of traffic jams. Local trains across all corridors of Central and Western railways were operating smoothly. BEST did not report any diversions on Tuesday either except those announced in view of the event at Nehru Planetarium.