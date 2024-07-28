Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain

Current stock is 10,41,322 million litres, which is 71.95 per cent of the total capacity

Modak Sagar is among the city’s four lakes that have overflowed

After heavy rainfall in the last few days, it was a dry day for the catchment area of seven lakes which supply water to the city. The most rainfall recorded was at the Upper Vaitarna dam catchment area, with 25 mm in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

According to the BMC’s lake level data, total water stock rose by 13,397 million litres in 24 hours. Current stock is 10,41,322 million litres, which is 71.95 per cent of the total capacity.

While Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes overflowed, Upper Vaitarna’s stock is at 40.91 per cent, Bhatsa at 69.79 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 72.29 per cent. The latter three are the city’s major source of drinking water, supplying 2,977 million litres per day.