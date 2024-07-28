The weather department has issued a green alert for Mumbai the upcoming week

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour x 00:00

Here’s some news to cut through the gloom of the non-stop showers in the past week—the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clearer skies and reduced rainfall in the coming days. The weather department has issued a green alert for Mumbai the upcoming week. On the other hand, Raigad and Satara districts have been placed on orange alert for Sunday, suggesting the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD’s forecast comes after a week of relentless downpour caused widespread waterlogging and disruptions in daily life. “The intensity of the rain is now expected to lessen. Mumbai has been placed on yellow alert for Sunday, after which a green alert has been issued for the coming days,” an IMD official stated.

The Mumbai Suburban district surpassed the annual total rainfall mark of 2,000 mm on Thursday. IMD’s Santa Cruz observatory has observed 2,026.11 mm of annual rainfall as of 8 am on July 27, with 0 mm in the past 24 hours. The Colaba observatory has recorded 1,882 mm of annual rainfall. Meanwhile, the Mahabaleshwar observation station recorded 3,645.6 mm—the highest in Maharashtra—with 174.2 mm in the past 24 hours.