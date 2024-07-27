According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) rain alert issued on Saturday, Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, July 28. The flood-hit districts of Pune and Kolhapur are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

In the upcoming week, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rainfall. File pic

Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, and Ahmednagar, are likely to get light to moderate rainfall the upcoming week.

In the upcoming week, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rainfall. "Moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely in the next 24 hours," the weather agency stated.

Continuous rains in the catchment areas caused the lakes at Vihar and Modak Sagar to overflow, increasing the overall water stock to the point where four of the seven reservoirs supplying the city with drinking water are now overflowing. The Mithi River has risen by 0.90 meters beyond its danger mark due to the relentless rain, an official reported.

The maximum are minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively, said the IMD.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that a high tide of 4.19 meters would hit the city's coast at 4.13 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.04 meters at 10.32 pm.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, the island city recorded 3 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 3 mm and 2 mm, respectively.

Several parts of the state are reeling under floods owing to heavy and continuous rainfall this week. The Kolhapur District Administration already relocated 5,849 people from 1,379 families from flood-affected areas, with 5,116 people from the Karveer Tahsil alone, as the Panchaganga river continues to flow above the danger mark.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday discussed the flood situation in Kolhapur with the local administration and directed them to provide all help to citizens.

He asked officials to coordinate with the Karnataka government on the discharge of water from Almatti Dam in the neighbouring state. Heavy rains have resulted in the Panchganga river flowing above the danger mark, with possibility of further rise in the dam level, officials said.