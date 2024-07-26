Coordinated efforts by RESQ Trust and Fire Department helped save several lives

Rescuers wading through chest-high water, the canines that were saved by the RESQ Charitable Trust team, the owner of the pets after being rescued

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman and 15 pets saved from flooded home in Pune x 00:00

After the heavy rain in Pune on Thursday, the RESQ Charitable Trust team swiftly addressed multiple distress calls concerning animals. During a rescue operation in a hutment area near Pimpri Market, a woman was found trapped in her home with 14 dogs and cat, surrounded by chest-high water. The RESQ team successfully rescued both the woman and all the animals, ensuring their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the RESQ Charitable Trust team was inundated with calls for animals in distress due to the flooding. Their helplines were overwhelmed throughout the day, with the majority of interventions required in river-adjacent areas of Pune and PCMC regions, including Khadakwasla, Koregaon Park, Khadki, Poona Hospital, Shaniwar Wada, Kasarwadi, Ravet and Pimpri Market.

Tuhin Satarkar, Head of Rescues, RESQ Charitable Trust said, “Navigating through the narrow hutments where barely two people could walk side by side was extremely challenging with the chest-high water. The structures were rickety and didn’t provide great support as we navigated through. The lady was insistent that we first safely extract the dogs before she would accompany us, which added to the complexity of the situation. However, we managed to ensure the safety of all.”

Throughout the day, over 30 animals received aid from the RESQ team. Several rescues were conducted in collaboration with the Fire Department.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “Although we are predominantly a wildlife rescue organisation, in times of natural disasters like these or when it requires technical expertise to rescue animals stuck in difficult situations, we always continue to provide support. Collaboration with the relevant municipal corporation and the fire department is crucial in such scenarios. Working in sync with these authorities ensures that we can offer comprehensive and effective support during emergencies.”

In a video of the woman that was posted on the social media page of RESQ Charitable Trust, the woman is seen thanking the RESQ Charitable Trust for saving her and the pets.

14

No. of dogs that were saved by rescuers