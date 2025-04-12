Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year

For first time, private SSC, HSC students who could not register for Feb-Mar exams can register for July-Aug 2025 session

The state board’s goal is to ensure students don’t lose an entire academic year due to missed deadlines. Representation pic/istock

To save students from losing their academic year, the Maharashtra State Board has, for the first time, introduced a July-August 2025 exam attempt for SSC (Std X) and HSC (Std XII) private candidates. On Friday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, officially announced the start of online registration for private students. The move aims to benefit those who could not register for the February-March 2025 session.

Devidas Kulal, secretary of the state board, stated in a letter that this is the first time the board is allowing private students to appear for the July-August exam using Form No 17. The goal is to ensure students don’t lose an academic year due to missed deadlines.

As per the board’s instructions, candidates must fill out Form No 17 and pay the examination fees online via the official website: [www.mahahsscboard.in]. Once the online form and payment are completed, students must submit a printout of the application, the fee receipt, and original documents to the school or junior college selected in the form. Online registration will begin on April 15 and end on May 15.

The board has also issued examination guidelines, which state that the same rules applicable to February-March 2025 private candidates will apply to the July-August session. There will be no acceptance of late fees—only regular fee payments will be allowed. All applications must be submitted online only, and offline submissions will not be accepted.

Before filling the form, students are required to visit their selected school or junior college to collect essential details like school code, subject options, medium of instruction, and stream. The registration fee is Rs 1110, with an additional Rs 100 as processing fees, which can be paid via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Students must also upload scanned copies of original documents, including transfer certificates, if applicable. They are required to register through the “Student Corner” section on the official website. Students must choose their examination centre school based on their residential district and taluka.

The selected schools and junior colleges will be responsible for conducting internal assessments, oral/practical exams, and other formalities. Additionally, students from Class 8 of the Maharashtra Open School Board are also eligible to apply as private candidates for SSC using Form No 17.

After successful registration and verification, students will receive their Enrolment Certificate online. This will be followed by the release of the Examination Form, which must be filled out within the prescribed timeline.

Private students

Private board exam students are those who take their board exams without attending a regular school affiliated with the SSC or HSC Board. They are not enrolled in a school for the duration of their studies, but are still eligible to appear for the Std X and Std XII exams.