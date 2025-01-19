The issue arose when hall tickets for the upcoming Secondary and Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations included students' caste categories, such as OBC, ST, and SC

Representational Pic/File

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has found itself embroiled in controversy over the inclusion of a caste category field on this year’s examination hall tickets. Parents, teachers, and students strongly criticised the move, arguing it could lead to unnecessary caste-based discrimination and undermine students' dignity. In response to the backlash, the board has now announced the withdrawal of the caste column late Saturday evening, expressing regret and respect for public sentiment.

The issue arose when hall tickets for the upcoming Secondary and Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations included students' caste categories, such as OBC, ST, and SC. This sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, education experts, and teachers, who questioned the rationale behind the decision. Critics argued that the practice could lead to discrimination and overshadowed the board’s routine preparations for the crucial exams.

The Class 10 (SSC) exams are scheduled to run from February 21 to March 17, 2025, while the Class 12 (HSC) exams will take place from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Despite these imminent examinations, the controversy has dominated public discourse, prompting calls for immediate clarification from the education board.

Education board’s clarification

Amid the backlash, Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of MSBSHSE, issued a statement addressing the concerns. Gosavi emphasized that the hall tickets did not specify a student’s caste but only their caste category or group. “This was done purely for the convenience of students and not to inconvenience them,” he stated.

According to Gosavi, errors in students’ details, such as name, parents’ names, caste, or caste category, recorded in the school or junior college’s general register often create difficulties later. He explained that the inclusion of the caste category on hall tickets was intended to provide students and schools an opportunity to identify and rectify such errors before they become significant obstacles.

“Many students approach us with complaints about incorrect caste or category information, which leads to hurdles in future education or while availing scholarships. By including the caste category on hall tickets, students and schools could identify and correct discrepancies in time,” Gosavi elaborated.

Ensuring scholarship access

The board also justified the move as a step to simplify the process of accessing government scholarships provided by departments like the Tribal Welfare Department and the Social Justice Department. “Accurate recording of caste information in the school’s general register helps students claim these scholarships without unnecessary delays. Mentioning the caste category on hall tickets ensures any discrepancies are resolved promptly,” Gosavi said.

Withdrawal of the caste column

Following widespread criticism, the state board has decided to withdraw the caste category field from hall tickets. In an official circular, the board clarified, “The caste category section on the hall tickets is being cancelled, and it should be noted that the other information regarding the examination of the students will remain unchanged.” The board further announced that newly prepared hall tickets would be made available for download from January 23, 2025.

"The controversy has highlighted the need for greater sensitivity and clarity in decisions impacting students, particularly in a state as diverse as Maharashtra. While the board’s intentions may have been rooted in administrative convenience and support for students, the episode underscores the importance of engaging with stakeholders and understanding public sentiment before implementing such measures," said Kalpana Karia, former principal of a state board school.