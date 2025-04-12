Karan Kundrra addressed ongoing rumours about his marriage with Tejasswi Prakash, urging everyone to verify facts before publishing. He also opened up about his strong bond with Tejasswi and his warm interaction with her parents

Actor Karan Kundrra is tired of the constant reports surrounding his personal life, especially his relationship with fellow actress Tejasswi Prakash. The two are among the most popular couples in the television industry with a massive fan following. Every now and then, strong rumours about their marriage surface, leaving fans excited. However, Karan has now asked the media to refrain from spreading unverified news about his marriage or engagement.

Taking to his social media handles, Karan Kundrra posted a message urging reporters to confirm any information about him with either him or his manager. In a strongly worded note on X (formerly Twitter), Karan wrote:

"“Dear new age tabloids, I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just because we’re in Dubai. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers—and that seems to be the priority these days—but to most of you, me or my agent are just a phone call away. Why not confirm first? Isn’t this getting a bit too much? Let me announce my own wedding/engagement/roka/baby/breakup/midlife crisis, please. Love and engagement to y’all always".

Karan Kundrra on meeting Tejasswi’s parents

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the Bigg Boss house and have been together ever since. Karan has also met Tejasswi’s parents. In a chat with Bharti Singh, Karan recalled the meeting and shared, “I sat with her parents for 30 minutes, after which her mom said, ‘You can take my daughter with you now.’ They are very sweet and simple people. Even Tejasswi is very normal and down-to-earth. She is often very bossy, but her best quality is that she doesn’t get suppressed. You cannot dominate her. If I cannot explain the logic behind something, it won’t work. She is very street-smart that way."

How Karan Kundrra earlier reacted to wedding rumours with Tejasswi

Earlier, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans. Turning the conversation into a light-hearted moment, Karan joked, “I think woh AI tha, AI (Artificial Intelligence). Aajkal AI itna khatarnak ho gaya hai na.”

When told that Tejasswi Prakash's mom might scold him for that response, he laughed and said, “Aunty is too sidha, she won’t hit me.” When further asked if wedding plans were on the cards this year, he quipped, “Arre mujhe kya pata, mere papa aa rahe hain, unse puch lena. Ye sari baatein bachchon se thodi puchte hain.”