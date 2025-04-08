Not only Nia Sharma but two more ex-contestants will join the Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs. Today, Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh also clicked on the sets

Laughter Chefs has been one of the most loved shows on television and has been gaining quite good TRP recently. Mannara Chopra has to leave the show, and guess what? There’s happy news! Not just any other celebrity, but it will be Nia Sharma, who will be joining the show back as she replaces Mannara and reunites with Sudesh Lehri. Well, well, this is not the only happy part because we have more! Not only Nia, but two more ex-contestants will join the Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs.

Today, the paparazzi pictures have come out, and surprisingly, the two new faces spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs were Reem Shaikh and Aly Goni. While Nia looked stunning in a white mini dress, Reem Shaikh stole hearts in a black and white outfit. With these three ex-contestants coming back on the show, it will be a nostalgia blast on the sets of Laughter Chefs.

Mannara Chopra on leaving Laughter Chefs

Opening up about her poignant departure, Mannara Chopra said, “Moving on is never easy, especially when it feels like you’re leaving behind a family. But with prior commitments demanding my attention, it’s time to say goodbye to my Laughter Chefs family that I have made. Whipping up the quirkiest dishes and sharing laughter—this show never felt like work—it felt like home. I’ll forever treasure the friends, the laughter, and the memories we’ve created together, especially sharing the stage with Sudesh Lehri ji, who is a comedy legend in his own right. Thanks to COLORS for introducing me to the world of cooking—it all started with a simple ‘chai’ on Bigg Boss 17, but Laughter Chefs made me truly fall in love with the art – until we meet again!”

Karan Kundrra’s ultimate advice to Nia Sharma & Arjun Bijlani

Karan’s pairing with Arjun Bijlani in the first season of Laughter Chefs was most loved. When we asked Karan if he misses Arjun, the actor shared the advice he has given to his ex-co-star. Kundrra revealed, “I recently met Arjun during the Holi celebration at Ankita and Vicky’s party. I even met Nia there, and I told them both, 'Tum dono zyada natak mat karna, aur aa jana.' It’s not like there’s anything different with the new people—be it Elvish, Abhishek, or Chintu—because I’ve known them before. So, it didn’t feel like the dynamics were any different. It was just like an extension—it felt so seamless.”