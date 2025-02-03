Aly Goni walked out after Shahid Kapoor's Deva screening stopped due to technical difficulties leaving him miffed with the management. He shared his ordeal on social media

Aly Goni, Shahid Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Paid Rs 5000 for tickets’: Aly Goni walks out of cinema hall after Shahid Kapoor’s Deva screening stops for 20 mins x 00:00

Television star Aly Goni, who is an ardent Shahid Kapoor fan was disappointed with his experience during the screening of Deva at a plush multiplex in the suburbs of Mumbai. Aly walked out after the screening stopped due to technical difficulties leaving him miffed with the management. He shared his ordeal on social media and claimed that he paid Rs 5000 for the tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aly Goni disappointed at Deva screening

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Instagram stories and said in a video shot inside the cinema hall, "We are watching the movie at Inorbit and look at this... The film is stuck. Shahid Kapoor is not getting up. This is the condition of Inox, brother. Take a look."

He added, "And it has stopped again. This is the condition of INOX. We paid Rs 5000 for tickets and now it has stopped. They are saying it will take 15-20 minutes... @inoxmovies disappointed never coming back."

"Thanks to INOX, we couldn’t watch the film because of you. We love you, Shahid Kapoor. We will definitely make another attempt because I went to watch the film only for Shahid Kapoor. But PVR doesn’t want us to watch the film, and the theater is in bad condition—the sound isn’t working. So, we are leaving from here now," concluded Aly.

About Shahid Kapoor’s Deva

Talking about his upcoming film, Shahid Kapoor earlier said that Deva is a film that he feels should definitely be watched on the big screen. “It's a big screen experience. And not just the character, but the world of the film is something that should be experienced in the theater.”

Deva shows Shahid Kapoor as a fearless cop walking the thin line between justice and rebellion. It also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. The action-thriller also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni was last seen on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment season 1 which also featured Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reema Shesh, Nia Sharma, and Kashmera Shah.