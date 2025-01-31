Breaking News
Updated on: 31 January,2025 02:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A lip-lock scene from Deva was leaked as well. It showed Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde sharing a steamy kiss for about 23 seconds. Check out the viral video

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in Deva Pic/X

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s much-anticipated movie Deva finally hit the big screens on Friday. While the early reviews took over social media, a lip-lock scene from the film was leaked as well. It showed Shahid and Pooja sharing a steamy kiss for about 23 seconds. Watch the video below. 





CBFC trims kissing scene in Deva 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Deva with a U/A certificate. It was earlier reported that the film had to undergo three modifications as per recommendations by the CBFC. The Censor Board asked the makers to trim the lip-lock sequence by 6 seconds and asked the 'foul gestures' to be suitably modified. In multiple places, profane words were replaced with their milder versions. 

Deva director didn’t share the climax with actors 

Rosshan Andrrews ensured that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery. A source informed, “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have the climax scene written. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases”.

This decision was part of Rosshan’s strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. By keeping everyone in suspense, the director aimed to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative.

About Shahid Kapoor’s Deva

Deva shows Shahid Kapoor as a fearless cop walking the thin line between justice and rebellion. It also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. The action-thriller also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Earlier, the song ‘Bhasad Macha’ from the movie was released. It features a catchy rhythm coupled with a thumping groove and has been crooned by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The song has been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The iconic “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” chant intensifies the vibe, creating an electrifying experience that demands to be replayed.

